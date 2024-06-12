Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,160 shares of company stock worth $7,501,489 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.