Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.29. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 182,184 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLRB. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 414,786 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $3,817,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

