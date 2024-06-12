Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.28.

CELH stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

