Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Centene were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 213,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

