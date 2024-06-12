Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Receives $28.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

CTRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital raised Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Centuri Price Performance

NYSE CTRI opened at $26.24 on Friday. Centuri has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $528.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centuri will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

