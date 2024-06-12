Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CTHR opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

