Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.57.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $143.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 509.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

