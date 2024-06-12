Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $106.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHK. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average of $83.08. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at $541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,252,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

