China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.47

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $4.12. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 24,941 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

China Automotive Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $119.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 78.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

Featured Stories

