Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Chubb has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $23.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

CB stock opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.47. Chubb has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,703. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

