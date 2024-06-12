Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIFR. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,223,411 shares in the company, valued at $471,711,409.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,498,872 shares of company stock worth $5,821,931. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cipher Mining by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 358,897 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 564,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

