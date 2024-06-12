Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a $1,560.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,371.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

AVGO stock opened at $1,461.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,342.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,240.65. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $795.09 and a twelve month high of $1,465.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $677.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.