City of London (LON:CTY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $415.72

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.72 ($5.29) and traded as low as GBX 415 ($5.28). City of London shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.28), with a volume of 966,073 shares.

City of London Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 415.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 404.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,660.00 and a beta of 0.66.

City of London Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. City of London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,400.00%.

About City of London

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

