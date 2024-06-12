Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Civeo Price Performance

CVEO stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Civeo has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $355.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.11.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $166.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Civeo will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 42.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 41.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 2,074.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 242.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 101,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

