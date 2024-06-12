Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 750 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 77,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 181,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55,256 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.