CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,380 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $198.70 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.04 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.