Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

Comcast Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

