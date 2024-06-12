Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 2,016 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $148.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,086,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,199,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,086,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,199,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,309,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.