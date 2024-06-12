Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Ares Capital by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

