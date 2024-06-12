Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

