Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Textron alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Textron by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $64.42 and a one year high of $97.33.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.