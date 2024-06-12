Connectus Wealth LLC Has $673,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after purchasing an additional 325,808 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $648,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,446,000 after buying an additional 241,347 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,104 shares of company stock worth $10,829,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.