Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDEN stock opened at €125.78 ($135.25) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €123.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €117.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12-month low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a 12-month high of €71.11 ($76.46).

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

