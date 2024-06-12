Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $207,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $2,797,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

DXCM stock opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.95. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

