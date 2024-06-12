Connectus Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,077,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $261,787,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 581,131 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,475,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,552,000 after buying an additional 566,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,413.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 532,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,925,000 after buying an additional 517,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

MMC opened at $209.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.91. The company has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $211.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.