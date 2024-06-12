Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 233,244 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,132,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

GDXJ stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.