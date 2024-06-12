Connectus Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,787,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after buying an additional 813,849 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth $18,341,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 26.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,656,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $67.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

