Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 72,521 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,521 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

CSX opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

