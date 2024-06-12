Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 98,595 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,595 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,599,000 after buying an additional 212,969 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after buying an additional 448,450 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after buying an additional 544,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,164,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

