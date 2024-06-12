Contrasting Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) & Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Biogen has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Biogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 12.07% 14.83% 8.19% Ikena Oncology N/A -42.38% -35.91%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Biogen and Ikena Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biogen and Ikena Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 9 17 0 2.65 Ikena Oncology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Biogen presently has a consensus target price of $286.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.92%. Ikena Oncology has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.75%. Given Ikena Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Biogen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biogen and Ikena Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $9.66 billion 3.40 $1.16 billion $8.01 28.18 Ikena Oncology $9.16 million 9.54 -$68.17 million ($1.58) -1.15

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Ikena Oncology. Ikena Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biogen beats Ikena Oncology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS. It offers RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; OCREVUS for relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; LUNSUMIO to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma; glofitamab for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and other anti-CD20 therapies. In addition, the company is developing various products for the treatment of MS, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, neuropsychiatry, genetic neurodevelopmental disorders, and biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. It has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc. operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway. The company also develops IK-595, a molecular glue designed to trap MEK and RAF in an inactive complex. Ikena Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

