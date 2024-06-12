Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.01.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $811.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 54.46% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.
