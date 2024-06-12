Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $811.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 54.46% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

