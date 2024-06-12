Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Corebridge Financial has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corebridge Financial to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of CRBG opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

