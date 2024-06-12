Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Scotiabank

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$6.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$299.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$299.80 million.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

