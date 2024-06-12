Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Lifted by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 72,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 613,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after buying an additional 86,452 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

