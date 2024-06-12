CRA International’s (CRAI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $186.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $171.70 on Tuesday. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $187.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day moving average is $129.48.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities analysts predict that CRA International will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,356,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,151,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,356,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,151,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $174,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,940,610. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Swedbank AB bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,924,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in CRA International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 55.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CRA International by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

