Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.27

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.27 and traded as high as C$10.93. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$10.77, with a volume of 1,495,112 shares changing hands.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 93.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Point Energy

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.