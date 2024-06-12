Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 615 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

PANW stock opened at $312.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.