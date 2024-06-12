Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

