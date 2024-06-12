Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.93) by $2.66. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,401.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,009.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

