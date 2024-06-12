Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $137.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.06, a P/E/G ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $467,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $34,497,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $191,410.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $467,843.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,497,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,209 shares of company stock worth $79,456,497. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Datadog by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd grew its stake in Datadog by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

