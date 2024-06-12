DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

