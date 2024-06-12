Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Dayforce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DAY stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Dayforce has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.15 million. Research analysts expect that Dayforce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dayforce news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

