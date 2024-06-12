Dennis M. Craven Buys 12,000 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) COO Dennis M. Craven bought 12,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,230.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

CLDT stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.98 million, a PE ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLDT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,123,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,475 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,884 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.