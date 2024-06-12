Desjardins Increases Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.19.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$29.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.08. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$25.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

