Desjardins Increases Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.19.
Saputo Stock Up 1.0 %
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
