Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.25 to $12.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 170.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Desktop Metal

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

