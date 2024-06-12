DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $113.71

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.71 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 116.71 ($1.49). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 112.60 ($1.43), with a volume of 45,475 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £253.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,407.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.47, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

