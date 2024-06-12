Diego Rotsztain Sells 1,090 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) insider Diego Rotsztain sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $80,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

StoneX Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.80.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $432,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in StoneX Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

