Diego Rotsztain Sells 1,090 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) insider Diego Rotsztain sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $80,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.80.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
