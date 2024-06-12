DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Director Sells $195,541.20 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Up 2.1 %

DigitalOcean stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in DigitalOcean by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DigitalOcean

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.