Dipender Saluja Sells 87,059 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $387,412.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,944,420 shares in the company, valued at $26,452,669. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dipender Saluja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Dipender Saluja sold 87,060 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $396,993.60.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.44.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 12.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

