Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 8,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 17,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 4.53% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Moonshots index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index that selects US-listed companies seeking innovative technologies. MOON was launched on Nov 12, 2020 and is managed by Direxion.

